Cirque Du Soleil OVO @ FBC 2025

3/24-3/28

Listen weekdays during the noon hour with Christi Brooks for your chance to win a pair of tickets, before you can buy them, to Cirque Du Soleil: OVO happening September 25th through 28th at the Frost Bank Center!

Tickets on sale 10am March 31st at ticketmaster.com!

