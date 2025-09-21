Win Tickets To The Annual Helotes Bull Blowout!

9/22-9/26

Listen weekday mornings with Erik & Jenny for your chance to win a four pack of tickets to the Annual Helotes Bull Blowout happening October 3rd & 4th at the Helotes Festival Grounds!

Tickets on sale now at cornyal.org!

Helotes Bull Blowout 2025

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/22/2025-09/26/2025. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Annual Bull Blowout, October 3rd & 4th at Helotes Festival Grounds. (ARV: $40.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

©2022 Cox Media Group

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!