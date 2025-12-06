Win 1st row tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra!

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Placeholder

12/1-12/19

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of 1st row tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO & More happening Sunday, December 21st with 2 shows at 3pm & 7:30pm at the Frost Bank Center PLUS a TSO hoodie & beanie!

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/1/2025-12/19/2025. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. One (1) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Pair (2) of first row tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra, December 21, 2026 at TBD time at Frost Bank Center plus a TSO hoodie & beanie. (ARV: $250.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

