“WHERE IN SAN ANTONIO?“OFFICIAL RULES

Y100 “WHERE IN SAN ANTONIO?” SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MAKING A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2 Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Y100 “Where in San Antonio?” Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal Texas residents who (i) are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their jurisdictions of residence at the time of entry; and (ii) are residing in Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, and Wilson counties. Listeners accessing Sponsor’s radio station(s) audio via IP connections like website-based streaming or mobile devices are welcome to enter. Employees of CMG NY/Texas Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so longas they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

Only one (1) prize winner may be selected from the same household every thirty (30) days in connection with any sweepstakes or contest sponsored by CMG San Antonio. If you or a member of your household has won a prize from CMG San Antonio within the last thirty (30) days, you will be ineligible to receive a prize.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin on December 15, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. Central Time (“CT”) and end on December 19, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. CT (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

To enter, complete the following steps each day during the Sweepstakes Period:

Visit Y100fm.com/contests (the “Website”) and look for the daily picture of the Y100 Elf. (the “Daily Post”). Each weekday, the Y100 Elf will be in a different secret location.

Listen to the Y100 radio broadcasts (the “Show”) each weekday at 7:00 a.m., 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. for clues as to the secret location of the Y100 Elf depicted in the Daily Post (each, a “Clue”). A maximum of five (5) Clues will be announced each weekday.

Visit the Website, navigate to the Sweepstakes entry form, and complete the form with all required information, including your answer to the location of the Y100 Elf depicted in the applicable Daily Post. You may enter up to five (5) times per day.

Each day’s entries must be submitted no later than 5:00 p.m. on the applicable day.

At the close of each weekday, Sponsor will compile all of the day’s entries with the correct location into such day’s “Daily Drawing”.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (Y100fm.com/visitor-agreement) and Privacy Policy (Y100fm.com/privacy-policy), which are hereby incorporated by reference.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspects of the Sweepstakes. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

4. Daily Drawing Winner Selection and Odds . At or about 6:00 p.m. on each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Daily Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries compiled into the Daily Drawings. Odds depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prize Description . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, each daily winner will receive one (1) $100 Bass Pro Shop gift card. Gift card subject to additional terms and conditions.

Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of all prizes to be awarded: $500.

Limit : One (1) prize per person.

All prizes are awarded “AS IS.” Neither Sponsor nor Sponsor Affiliates make or offer any warranty or guarantee, either express or implied (including, without limitation, quality, merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose) in connection with this Sweepstakes or any prize. No issuer of any prize offered is sponsoring this Sweepstakes. Prize details and availability are subject to change, in which case a prize of equal value may be substituted at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Prizes consist only of the items listed, are non-transferable, with no cash redemption or substitution except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor will determine all prize details (brand, model, size, etc.) in its sole discretion. Federal, state, or local taxes on prizes, if any, and any other costs, fees or expenses not listed above are the sole responsibility of each winner. Federal, state, and local taxes on prizes, if any, and any other costs, fees and expenses not listed above as specifically included as part of the prize are the sole responsibility of winner. If potential prize winner cannot travel on the dates provided, he or she forfeits the entire prize package.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Potential daily winner will be notified the completion of the applicable day’s Daily Drawing at the contact information provided on the entry materials.

To claim his/her prize, Sponsor will provide instructions, which may include personally visiting Sponsor’s offices at 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229, five (5) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. CT and 5:00 p.m. CT, weekdays) and present a valid government-issued photo ID. Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned within five (5) days of notification and a written commitment to be awarded the prizing.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner based upon random selection. Prizes won and not claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain property of Sponsor.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Publicity . BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO SUCH PARTY. BY ENTERING, YOU, GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

8. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

9. Indemnification . If Sponsor’s use of your entry causes Sponsor to be subject to a claim by any third party, you agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Released Parties, and all persons acting by, through, under or in concert with them, against any and all damages, costs, judgments and expenses (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which the Released Parties (or any one of them) may incur as a result of the use of your entry.

10. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

11. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize based upon random selection.

12. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

13. Sponsor . The Y100 “Where in San Antonio?” Sweepstakes is sponsored by CMG NY/Texas Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after December 31, 2025) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit www.Y100fm.com, or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), Y100 “Where in San Antonio?” Sweepstakes, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229, Attn: Tori Finch. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact tori.finch@cmg.com.

