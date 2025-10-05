We’ve Got Your Tickets To The Barbacoa & Big Red Festival!

Barbacoa & Big Red Festival 2025

10/6-10/10

Listen weekday mornings with Erik & Jenny for your chance to win a four pack of tickets to the Barbacoa & Big Red Festival happening October 11th & 12th at the Freeman Coliseum Grounds & Expo Hall!

Enjoy food, fun, music, shopping, kids activities and more – visit barbacoabigredfestival.com for more!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/06/2025-10/10/2025. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winner will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Barbacoa & Big Red Festival, October 11, 2025 & October 12, 2025 at the Freeman Coliseum Grounds & Expo Hall. (ARV: $40.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

