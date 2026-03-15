We've got your last chance to win tickets to see Zach Bryan!

Zach Bryan @ Dome 2026

3/16-3/20

Listen weekday mornings with Erik & Jenny for your last chance to win a pair of tickets to Zach Bryan: With Heaven On Tour, March 21st at the Alamodome!

Tickets on sale now at zachbryan.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/16/2026-03/20/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Pair (2) of tickets to Zach Bryan, March 21, 2026 at the Alamodome. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

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