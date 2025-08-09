We’ve Got Your Absolute Last Chance To Win Jason Aldean Tickets!

Jason Aldean @ Moody 2025

8/9-8/10

Listen Saturday & Sunday, every hour from 10am-7pm, for the keyword. When you hear it either visit y100fm.com or open your Y100 App, click the contest and enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Jason Aldean: Full Throttle Tour 2025 with Nate Smith and Raelynn, August 16th at the Moody Center in Austin PLUS all winners instantly qualify for the Jason Aldean VIP Lounge Experience!

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/09/2025-08/10/2025. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Pair (2) tickets to see Jason Aldean, August 16, 2025 at the Moody Center in Austin. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

©2022 Cox Media Group