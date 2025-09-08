We’ve Got Bailey Zimmerman Tickets To Giveaway, Before You Can Buy Them!

Bailey Zimmerman @ Hillard Center Arena 2026

9/8-9/12

Listen weekday mornings with Erik & Jenny and again during the drive home with Brody for your chance to win a pair of tickets, before you can buy them, to Bailey Zimmerman: Different Night Same Rodeo Tour 2026 with Hudson Westbrook and Blake Whiten, April 4th at Hillard Center Arena in Corpus Christi!

Tickets on sale 10am Friday, September 12th at ticketmaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/08/2025-09/12/2025. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Pair (2) of tickets to Bailey Zimmerman, April 4, 202 at Hillard Center Arena in Corpus Christi, TX. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

