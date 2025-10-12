We Are Giving You MORE Braxton Keith LIVE Tickets!

Braxton Keith @ Floore's 2025

10/13-10/17

Listen weekday mornings with Erik & Jenny for your last chance to win a pair of tickets to see Braxton Keith LIVE, October 25th at John T. Floore’s Country Store in Helotes!

Tickets on sale now at liveatfloores.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/13/2025-10/17/2025. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Braxton Keith, October 25, 2025 at John T. Floore’s Country Store. (ARV: $65.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

©2022 Cox Media Group