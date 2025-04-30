Want to See Pat Green At Thirsty Horse Dance Hall & Saloon?

Pat Green @ Thirsty Horse 2025

Download the Y100 App now, and turn on your notifications! Sunday, during Y100’s Texas Made with Brody, we will let you know when it’s time to open your app to enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Pat Green, May 9th at Thirsty Horse Dance Hall & Saloon!

Tickets on sale now at thirstyhorse.net!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/04/25-05/04/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Pat Green, May 9, 2025 at Thirsty Horse Dance Hall & Saloon. (ARV: $80.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

