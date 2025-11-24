SeaWorld Christmas Celebration is happening now, and we’ve got your tickets!

SeaWorld Christmas Celebration 2025

11/24-11/26

Listen weekday mornings with Erik & Jenny for your chance to win a four pack of tickets to SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, happening select days, November 13th through January 4th!

Experience the largest light display in Texas, where millions of lights transform the park into a winter wonderland, visit seaworld.com for park times and more details.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/24/2025-11/26/2025. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Three (3) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio. (ARV: $256.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

