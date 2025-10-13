Register Now - Front Row For The Front Line!

Front Row For The Front Line 2025

10/13-11/17

Are you a front-line worker? Y100 wants to honor you with a pair of FRONT ROW tickets to the Y100 All Star Jam, November 23rd at the Tobin Center! Visit y100fm.com and tell us what frontline you represent for your chance to win sponsored by Pick-N-Pull Self-Service Used Auto Parts!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/13/25–11/17/25. Open to legal TX res. of Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, and Wilson Counties who are “front line” workers (see rules); 18+. Enter on the Y100 mobile app or website (www.Y100.com). Standard data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Odds for Ticket Drawing vary. Odds for Grand Prize Drawing 1:6. Limit: 1 entry/person. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.Y100.com/contests. Sponsor: CMG NY/TX Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

