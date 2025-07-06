Qualify for the Parker McCollum Road Trip!

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Parker McCollum performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

7/7-7/11

Listen weekdays, 4 times per day, to win a vinyl copy of Parker McCollum’s new self-titled album and instantly qualify for your chance to win the Road Trip Grand Prize that includes a pair of tickets to see Parker McCollum, July 19th at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas plus hotel accommodations and a Meet & Greet with Parker!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/07/25-07/11/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Twenty (20) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) vinyl copy of Parker McCollum’s self titled album.(ARV: $25.00). Winners will instantly qualify for the grand prize; hotel accommodations, pair (2) tickets to Parker McCollum, July 19, 2025 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Arlington, TX and a meet & greet with Parker McCollum. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

