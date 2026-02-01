Play ‘Rodeo Roll Call’ to win tickets to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo!

Rodeo Roll Call 2026

2/2-2/25

Listen weekdays, 6 times per day, for the Y100 Artist to tell you it’s time to call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see them at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo happening February 12th through 28th at the Frost Bank Center!

Tickets on sale now sarodeo.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/02/2025-02/25/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. One hundred eight (108) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to a country concert at the Frost Bank Center happening February 12, 2026 through February 28, 2026 during the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. Shows are predetermined and winner will be notified what tickets they will be receiving when they are deemed a winner. (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

