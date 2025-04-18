Listen For The Keyword To Win Tickets To See Trisha Yearwood!

Trisha Yearwood @ Tobin 2025

4/18-4/20

Heard the keyword? Enter it below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Trisha Yearwood, May 1st at the Tobin Center!

Tickets on sale now at tobincenter.org!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/18/25-04/20/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: pair (2) tickets to Trisha Yearwood, May 1, 2025 at the Tobin Center. (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

