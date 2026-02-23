Join Y100 at the Rodeo broadcasting live from the Ancira RV Broadcast Booth!

2/12-2/28

Join Y100 as we broadcast LIVE from our BRAND NEW Ancira RV Broadcast Booth at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. While out there, you can register to win a trip to see Russell Dickerson at the rodeo in Houston!

Can’t make it to rodeo? You can register at Ancira RV of Boerne, 30500 Interstate 10 West Frontage Road, Boerne, TX 78006.

Let’s Rodeo San Antonio with your Rodeo Radio Station…Y100!

For complete rules click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/12/26–2/25/26. Open to legal TX res. in Atascosa, Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, and Wilson counties; 18+. To enter, either (i) visit Y100 booth at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and complete entry form; or (ii) visit Ancira RV Boerne and complete entry form. Limit: 1 entry/person/day. Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.y100fm.com. Sponsor: CMG NY/TX Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr., Suite 600, San Antonio TX, 78229.

