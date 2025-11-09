It’s time for the 46th Annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase!

San Antonio Christmas Showcase 2025

11/10-11/14

Listen weekday mornings with Erik & Jenny for your chance to win a $100 VISA Gift Card and a VIP Prize Pack to the San Antonio Christmas Showcase happening November 22nd & 23rd at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall sponsored by Thomas J. Henry!

The VIP Prize Pack incudes Early Admission on Saturday, complimentary entry for Sunday and a commemorative Christmas Showcase VIP Lanyard!

Visit christmasshowcase.com for more details!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/10/25-11/14/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) $100 VISA Gift Card, pair (2) VIP Christmas Showcase tickets for Saturday, November 22, 2025 at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Halls that allows 9am early entry, pair (2) complimentary tickets to return Sunday, November 23, 2025 and a commemorative Christmas Showcase VIP Lanyard. (ARV: $150). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

