Get Outfitted with Wrangler Jeans and Instantly Qualify For Cody Johnson Tickets + A Meet & Greet!

Cody Johnson: The Leather Deluxe Tour - June 21, 2025

6/16-6/19

Listen weekdays to the Erik & Jenny Morning Show, Mid-Days with Christi Brooks and again with Brody during the PM Drive for your chance to win a pair of Wrangler Jeans and instantly qualify for your last chance to win a pair of tickets to see Cody Johnson at the Frost Bank Center PLUS a meet & greet with Cody Johnson and an autographed guitar sponsored by Wrangler!

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com!

Wrangler 2025

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/16/25-06/19/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Sixteen (16) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: (1) Certificate for one (1) pair of Wrangler Jeans at Cavender’s (ARV: $75.00)and instantly qualify for a pair (2) of tickets to see Cody Johnson either June 20, 2025 OR June 21, 2025 at the Frost Bank Center and one pair (2 tickets) to Meet & Greet Cody Johnson. (ARV $150.00). One (1) Winner will be selected to win a Cody Johnson Autographed Guitar. (ARV: $450.00). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

