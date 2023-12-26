Get the Keywords and Enter to Win a Cruise with Midland!

Midland The Last Resort Cruise 2024

12/26 - 1/5

Listen all week for the keyword, when you hear it, open the Y100 App or visit y100fm.com, click the contest and enter the keyword to automatically enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets on the Last Resort Cruise: a 21st Century Honky Tonk Paradise on the Sea With Midland. Setting sail from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas. April 1st through 5th, on Norwegian Cruise lines!

Plus, round trip airfare, ground transportation, a meet & greet with Midland and more! Sponsored by Insolito Tequila and Big Machine.

Midland will be hitting the high seas in Spring 2024 with their very own destination cruise! The Last Resort Cruise, hosted by festival curator Sixthman, will set sail on a round trip from

Miami to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas on the beautiful Norwegian Pearl.

One lucky winner and a guest will get the chance to join Midland, Orville Peck, Flatland Cavalry and more for a 21st Century Honky Tonk paradise on the sea. The experience will include live

performances, a live recording of the Bussin’ With The Boys Podcast, an Insolito Tequila tasting, karaoke, blackjack and more!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/26/23–1/5/24 (excl. 1/1/24). Open to legal US res. in listening area(s) for participating Stations; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating Stations, visit participating Station website or mobile app (free), and complete entry form within 15 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry per listen time. Prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. Station participation may vary. For listen times, prizes, and Official Rules. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309