Frito & Katy’s Rodeo Coloring Book 2024

Just in time for the 75th anniversary of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo…

Do you know your AgBCs?! From Aquaculture to Y100, Frito & Katy and our friends at Bluebonnet Chrysler Dodge Ram are here to help you color your way through agricultural concepts both new and old.

Kids of all ages can enjoy this quirky alphabet and coloring storybook, and we sincerely hope that you do.

Download your copy HERE.

Bluebonnet Chrysler Dodge Ram is even sponsoring a coloring contest on the last page! Print it, color & fill it out, and either drop it off at the Y100 Party Barn at the rodeo or mail it to our studios by 3/1/24 at the address below to be eligible for cash and prizes:

Y100

ATTN: Frito & Katy

8122 Datapoint Dr.

Suite #600

San Antonio, TX 78229

Please print, fill out, and turn in the Consent Form with your child’s entry

Instructions and mailing details available on the coloring page.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. SKILL CONTEST. 2/5/24 –3/1/24. Open to legal TX res. under 11 yrs. of age. To enter: (i) obtain a coloring book page at Sponsor booth at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo or from the Y100 website (www.y100fm.com); (ii) complete coloring page; (iii) submit page to Sponsor via mail or hand delivery to Sponsor address, or to Sponsor booth at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo; and (iv) obtain parent or legal guardian consent. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.y100fm.com. Sponsor: CMG NY/TX Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr., Suite 600, San Antonio TX, 78229.

See Official Rules

©2023 Cox Media Group