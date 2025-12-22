Enter now for your chance to win tickets to the South Texas RV Supersale!

South Texas RV Supersale 2026

12/22-12/29

Enter below for your chance to win a four pack of tickets to the South Texas RV Supersale, January 1st through 4th at the Freeman Expo Hall!

Tickets on sale now at southtexasrvsupersale.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/22/2025-12/29/2025. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to the South Texas RV Supersale, January 1st through 4th of 2026 at the Freeman Expo Halls. (ARV: $40.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

©2022 Cox Media Group