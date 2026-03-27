Enter the keyword here for your chance to win the “Time For Fiesta” Prize Pack!

Time for Fiesta Win just in TIME for Fiesta

3/27-3/29

Enter the keyword below for your chance to win a Time for Fiesta Prize Pack that includes a pair of tickets to Fiesta Oyster Bake happening April 17th & 18th at St. Mary’s University, a limited edition Y100 Fiesta Medal PLUS an Apple Watch SE courtesy of Sony Nashville!

Tickets on sale now at oysterbake.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/27/2026 - 03/29/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) one-day admission tickets to Fiesta Oyster Bake happening April 17, 2026 & April 18, 2026 at St. Mary’s University, one (1) Y100 Fiesta Medal, one Apple Watch SE 40 MM. (ARV: $299.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

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