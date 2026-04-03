Enter the keyword here for your chance to win tickets to the SeaWorld Seven Seas Food Festival!

SeaWorld Seven Seas Food Festival 2026

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Listen all weekend for the keyword. When you hear it, enter it below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to SeaWorld Seven Seas Food Festival happening now through May 17th!

Explore a variety of fresh global cuisine choices to pair with beer, white and cocktail selections topped off with exhilarating coasters and extraordinary animals, learn more at seaworld.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/03/2026-04/05/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Pair (2) one-day admission tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio. (ARV: $156.00) Tickets are valid for admission only. Parking, food and beverages are separate. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

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