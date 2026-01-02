Enter the keyword here for your chance to win 3-day passes to the Cattle Country Music Festival!

Cattle Country Festival 2026

1/2-1/4

Enter the keyword below for your chance to win a pair of 3-day passes to the Cattle Country Festival happening April 10th through 12th in Gonzales, TX!

Cattle Country Music Festival will feature Koe Wetzel, Randy Houser, Josh Abbott Band, Corey Kent and more! Tickets on sale now at cattlecountryfesttx.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 01/02/2026/2025-01/04/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) 3-day passes to the Cattle Country Festival, April 10-12, 2026 in Gonzalez, TX. (ARV: $200.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

