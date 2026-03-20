Enter the keyword here to win Bailey Zimmerman tickets!

Bailey Zimmerman @ Hillard Center Arena 2026

3/20-3/22

Enter the keyword below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Bailey Zimmerman: Different Night Same Rodeo Tour 2026, April 4th at the Hillard Center Arena in Corpus Christi, TX!

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/20/2026 - 03/22/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Pair (2) of tickets to Bailey Zimmerman, April 4, 2026 at Hillard Center Arena in Corpus Christi, TX. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

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