Elevate your summer with SeaWorld Electric Ocean tickets!

SeaWorld San Antonio Electric Ocean 2026

5/11-5/15

Listen weekday with the Erik & Jenny Morning Show for your chance to win a four pack of tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio’s Electric Ocean, happening select nights May 22nd through August 2nd!

Don’t miss vibrant shows, dance along to sea inspired characters and floats during the RythMotion Ocean Parade.

Visit seaworld.com now for more!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/11/2026-05/15/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) one-day admission tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio. (ARV: $256.00) Parking, food and beverage not included. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

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