Did you hear the keyword? Click here to enter to win Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets!

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Placeholder

11/21-11/23

Enter the keyword below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO & More happening Sunday, December 21st with 2 shows at 3pm & 7:30pm at the Frost Bank Center!

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/21/2025-11/25/2025. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Pair (2) of tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra, December 21, 2026 at TBD time at Frost Bank Center. (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

©2022 Cox Media Group