Cool Off At SeaWorld + Aquatica This Summer!

SeaWorld Summer 2025

7/21-7/25

Listen weekday mornings to the Erik & Jenny for your chance to win a pair of tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio PLUS a pair of tickets to Aquatica, open daily!

Enjoy Texas’ BIGGEST theme park and BEST waterpark - SeaWorld and Aquatica! Experience the excitement of meeting incredible animal friends and breathtaking thrills on Texas Stingray - the Tallest and Fastest wooden coaster in the state, then splash into Texas’ Best waterpark!

For tickets visit seaworld.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/21/2025-07/25/2025. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio & Two (2) tickets to Aquatica San Antonio. (ARV: $256.00). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

©2022 Cox Media Group