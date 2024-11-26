Y100 Black Friday Shopping and The Grinch

It’s Black Friday weekend, and time for holiday cheer

Y100 has Christmas favorites, so have the radio near

When shopping is done, and the family still wants something nice

Go see the Grinch at JW Marriot’s ICE!

There’s slides and colors, it’s a festive delight

Perfect for families, a magical sight

Of course Y100 has a special treat

Buy two tickets, get two free, MAN isn’t that sweet!

Visit Y100fm.com in a flash

So you can get the code to save you some cash!

We hope you join Y100 in the fun and do the holidays right

Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!

Sponsored by ICE! featuring Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas … two million pounds of colorful ice sculptures & thrilling slides all themed to this beloved holiday classic. Nov 23 - Jan 5 at JW Marriott Hill Country. Y100 wants to help you save some holiday cash with select dates where you can buy two tickets and get two free with special offer code ICEBUY2GET2.

Buy 2 Get 2 is valid on select dates. Offer is not Valid 11/29, 11/30, 12/7, 12/14, 12/21-23. Valid Online Only. A minimum of 4 tickets must be purchased, and up to 6 tickets can be purchased per order. Taxes and Fees may apply. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. The discount is not valid on previously purchased tickets. Blackout dates may apply.

