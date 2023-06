6/26 - 6/30

Listen for the keyword, when you hear it, enter the keyword below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Kickin’ For a Kure featuring Chris Young, Mark Chestnutt and The Frontmen, July 22nd at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall benefitting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society!

Tickets on sale now at kickinforakure.com!