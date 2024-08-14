Warren Zeiders - April 12, 2025

Warren Zeiders at Whitewater, April 12, 2025

By Johnnie Walker

Warren Zeiders with Special Guest Tyler Braden, at Whitewater on April 12, 2025!

Warren Zeiders was still a collegiate star athlete when he released “Ride the Lightning,” a platinum-certified debut single whose mix of country storytelling, heartland twang, and larger-than-life rock & roll launched his career. He continues the momentum with 2023′s Pretty Little Poison. Released on the heels of his 717 Tapes compilation, Pretty Little Poison positions Zeiders as Nashville’s newest headliner at just 24 years old. He created the album during a whirlwind period that found the young artist selling out his first national tour in 72 hours, making his debut national television appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, performing on the Grand Ole Opry stage for the first time, landing a spot on Stagecoach’s lineup, charting his first Top 40 hit on the Billboard charts, and racking up a staggering 1.4 billion TikTok views and 895 millionaudio streams. Produced by chart-topping producers Ross Copperman and Bart Butler, Pretty Little Poison is modern country music at its most heartfelt, created by a young songwriter whose push into mainstream culture has been nothing short of meteoric.

