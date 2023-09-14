San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Announces More Entertainers 2024

(September 14, 2023) – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo held February 8-25, 2024, at the Frost Bank Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds and is excited to release another group of entertainers to celebrate the 75th anniversary.
Shane Smith & The Saints (Ranch Rodeo Event) - Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7:00 PM
Brooks & Dunn – Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 12:00 (noon) PM
Brooks & Dunn – Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7:30 PM
Randy Rogers Band (Xtreme Bulls Event) – Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 12:00 (noon) PM
Grupo El Duelo (Noche de Vaquero Event) – Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 7:30 PM
John Michael Montgomery – Monday, February 19, 2024 at 7:00 PM
Previously announced artists for the action-packed 75th annual rodeo will include:
Midland - Friday, February 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM
Neal McCoy – Monday, February 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM
Gary Allan – Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7:00 PM
Clint Black – Saturday, February 24, 2024 (Rodeo Finals) at 7:30 PM
Tickets are on sale NOW (10AM) at sarodeo.com or at ticketmaster.com.
All Fairgrounds Season and Individual tickets are on sale along with information about the 2024 annual event - For more information, visit sarodeo.com
About the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo: Established in 1949, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, is one of the largest and most prestigious single events in the city, impacting over 18,000 Texas youth with attendance reaching over 1.5 million visitors each year. The success of the organization is attributed to over 6,000 volunteers who give countless hours to the organization. With community, donor and volunteer support, the organization has donated over $255 million to the youth of Texas through scholarships, grants, endowments, auctions, a calf scramble program and show premiums. For more information, visit sarodeo.com.