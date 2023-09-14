San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Announces More Entertainers 2024

(September 14, 2023) – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo held February 8-25, 2024, at the Frost Bank Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds and is excited to release another group of entertainers to celebrate the 75th anniversary.

Shane Smith & The Saints (Ranch Rodeo Event) - Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7:00 PM

Brooks & Dunn – Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 12:00 (noon) PM

Brooks & Dunn – Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7:30 PM

Randy Rogers Band (Xtreme Bulls Event) – Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 12:00 (noon) PM

Grupo El Duelo (Noche de Vaquero Event) – Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 7:30 PM

John Michael Montgomery – Monday, February 19, 2024 at 7:00 PM

Previously announced artists for the action-packed 75th annual rodeo will include:

Midland - Friday, February 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM

Neal McCoy – Monday, February 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM

Gary Allan – Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7:00 PM

Clint Black – Saturday, February 24, 2024 (Rodeo Finals) at 7:30 PM

Tickets are on sale NOW (10AM) at sarodeo.com or at ticketmaster.com.

All Fairgrounds Season and Individual tickets are on sale along with information about the 2024 annual event - For more information, visit sarodeo.com