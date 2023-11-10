San Antonio Rodeo Cowboy Breakfast January 26th

San Antonio, TX — (November 10, 2023) – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo held February 8-25, 2024, at the Frost Bank Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds and is excited to release the exciting news that the event will now host the official Rodeo Cowboy Breakfast starting January 26, 2024.

“We are very excited to now activate the official rodeo cowboy breakfast to start the celebration of our 75th Anniversary Stock Show & Rodeo”, stated Chris Derby, San Antonio Rodeo Chief Marketing Officer.

The original group, the Cowboy Breakfast Foundation, that put on a successful event since 1979 did a wonderful job to help raise funds for the St. Philips College Scholarships, especially the Hospitality Dept. The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo volunteers will work with the foundation volunteers the first year to continue this tradition and will now be the official kickoff to the rodeo season.

The event will take place in 2024 at 142 Gembler road to help kick off the Rodeo BBQ Cookoff that takes place during the same weekend. More information coming soon at https://www.sarodeo.com/cowboybreakfast

All Fairgrounds Season and Individual tickets are on sale along with information about the 2024 annual rodeo that takes place February 8-25, 2024 - For more information, visit sarodeo.com