Pat Green - March 2, 2024

Pat Green

By Johnnie Walker

GET TICKETS

PAT GREEN – TEXAS INDEPENDENCE DAY with Carson Jeffrey

SATURDAY, MARCH 02

Doors: 7pm

$30 to $175

Floore’s

PAT GREEN WITH CARSON JEFFREY LIVE AT FLOORE’S!Doors open at 7:00PMCarson Jeffrey at 8:30PMPat Green at 10:00PMGeneral Admission:$30 Advance GA per ticket. // $35 Day of Show GA per ticket.General Admission section will be Standing Room Only.

VIP Stage Seated:$50 per ticket. The VIP Stage section is located directly in front of the stage with a limited number of tickets available. The VIP Stage section will be a SEATED section with a VIP only bar. Seats are guaranteed however they are first come first serve.

VIP Terrace Tables (Table of 4):Per Seat $100Patrons must purchase all 4 seats at the table.VIP Terrace with cocktail service.Tables will be first come, first served. Very limited tables.*All tickets for VIP terrace tables will need to be picked up upon arrival at the will call tent.

VIP Porch Table (Reserved Table of 4):Per Seat $175Patrons must purchase all 4 seats at the table.VIP porch with cocktail service and a porch only bathroom.Tables will be reserved for you and your guests. *All tickets for VIP porch tables will need to be picked up upon arrival at the will call tent.

Outdoor Concert // Rain or shine!

17 and under must have a guardian present!

Clear Bag Policy Enforced!No refunds or exchanges!

$5 minor fee for all customers under 21 collected at the door!

**Click here for Clear Bag Policy**

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!