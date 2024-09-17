Koe Wetzel Presents Wetzel’s Wonderland Live - December 27, 2024

Koe Wetzel - December 27, 2024

By Johnnie Walker

Koe Wetzel presents Wetzel’s Wonderland Live at the Moody Center, on December 27, 2024. With special guests Morgan Wade and Stephen Wilson, Jr.

Venue Presale: Thursday, September 19 at 10am – 10pm CT. Use code: KOE2024.

Tickets on sale to the general public on Friday, September 20 at 10am CT.

All sales are subject to ticket availability. There are no age restrictions for this event.

