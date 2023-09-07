Kin Faux - September 23, 2023

GET TICKETS

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Gruene Hall

Doors: 8pm

Opener: Mario Flores 9pm

Kin Faux: 10:30pm

Based out of San Antonio, Texas, Kin Faux is a nationally touring, high energy Texas/Red Dirt Country band whose more obvious influences, along the lines of Charlie Daniels, Alabama and Restless Heart, show strongly through virtuosic fiddle and strong vocal harmonies. Native Texan, Rico Gonzalez, moved to Michigan in 2015 with his wife and found fiddle work with a Country band, playing the popular cover songs of the time, where he met Dan Currier. The two of them hit it off well on long drives to and from gigs around the region. At the same time, Jakey Black IX and Ross Barkey comprised half of a prolific Outlaw Country band that also made its way around the state. The two projects overlapped occasionally, and as the pair of duos overlapped more and more often, they discovered a mutual appreciation for Texas/Red Dirt music, contacts were made, and an experimental side project called Kin Faux was born. The band was inspired by the Texas/Red Dirt artists they all enjoyed such as Randy Rogers, Kevin Fowler, Roger Creager, Turnpike Troubadours and others. Within six months of being formed, they garnered wins as Review Magazine’s Best Country Band, and Rico as Best Country Musician in 2018. Each tour built on the successes of the previous tour, Kin Faux started working with such acts as Kevin Fowler, Roger Creager, Rick Trevino and Trace Adkins, among others. Kin Faux’s EP was released in the fall of 2018 to rave reviews, garnering five more wins from Review Magazine’s Music Awards including Best Country Band, Best CD Release for the band and Best Multi-Instrumentalist, Best Country Songwriter and Best Country Instrumentalist for Rico. They released their first single, Teardrops on the Rocks (from their debut EP) in the summer of 2019, which peaked at #20 on the Texas Regional Radio Chart. Even with the COVID lockdown stymieing their touring and promotion efforts, Locked Up topped out at a respectable #26 on the T3R Chart. The boys released their third single, Honky Tonk in Heaven in October of 2020, and this song would become the band’s breakout single, steadily working its way up the charts and finally delivering their first #1 hit in March 2021. Locked Up and Honky Tonk would appear on the band’s second album, with the latter serving as the title track, released in April of 2021. The title track reached #1; followed by Plainview, which reached #3; and Wild Horses (a duet with Terry McBride), which also hit #1. The success of this album would garner the boys a couple Texas Country Music Association Awards as well, taking home trophies for Country Band of the Year in 2021, and Single of the Year (for Wild Horses) in 2022, as well as a Texas Regional Radio Award for New Band or Duo of the Year in 2022. In 2022, Kin Faux returned to Nashville to partner up with Jim Beavers once again, this time producing Kin Faux’s most recent album, Cheaper Than the Truth, released in February of 2023. This album features the singles Grain of Salt, which topped out at #2 on the Texas charts, and the first multi-week #1 hit for the boys with Sunny and 72.

GEN ADM: $20.00