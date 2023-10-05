Join Y100 at the Eclipse City Event October 14th!

Eclipse City Mayor's Trails Activation

By Johnnie Walker

San Antonio, TX — Get your sneakers ready and join us for a walk, bike ride, and see the solar eclipse during the inaugural Mayor’s Trails Activation event. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with local organizations, Mayor’s Fitness Council representatives, Metro Health and Parks and Recreation team members.

October 14, 2023

Southside Lions Park Trailhead

4008 Pecan Valley Dr. 

9am - 12pm

On October 14, 2023, the Moon will again pass directly between Earth and the Sun — but this time it will not quite completely cover the solar disk, instead turning it into a thin “ring of fire.” This annular (Latin for ring-shaped) eclipse will be visible within a roughly 125-mile-wide path from Oregon to Texas and on into Mexico, Central America, and South America. Again, North Americans outside the path will be treated to a partial solar eclipse if the weather cooperates.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!