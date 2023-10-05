Join Y100 at the Eclipse City Event October 14th!

San Antonio, TX — Get your sneakers ready and join us for a walk, bike ride, and see the solar eclipse during the inaugural Mayor’s Trails Activation event. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with local organizations, Mayor’s Fitness Council representatives, Metro Health and Parks and Recreation team members.

October 14, 2023

Southside Lions Park Trailhead

4008 Pecan Valley Dr.

9am - 12pm

On October 14, 2023, the Moon will again pass directly between Earth and the Sun — but this time it will not quite completely cover the solar disk, instead turning it into a thin “ring of fire.” This annular (Latin for ring-shaped) eclipse will be visible within a roughly 125-mile-wide path from Oregon to Texas and on into Mexico, Central America, and South America. Again, North Americans outside the path will be treated to a partial solar eclipse if the weather cooperates.