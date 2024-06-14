Flatland Cavalry - June 29, 2024

GET TICKETS

FLATLAND CAVALRY with Will Banister, SATURDAY, JUNE 29

Doors: 7pm

$25

Floore’s

FLATLAND CAVALRY LIVE AT FLOORE’S!

Saturday June 29th, 2024

OUTDOOR SHOW

Doors open at 7:00 PM

Will Banister at 8:30 PM

Flatland Cavalry at 10:00 PM

General Admission:$25 Advance GA per ticket. // $30 Day of Show GA per ticket.General Admission section will be Standing Room Only.

VIP Stage (Standing Room Only):$50 per ticket. The VIP Stage section is located directly in front of the stage with a very limited number of tickets available. The VIP Stage section will be a standing room only section with a VIP only bar.

VIP Terrace Tables (Table of 4):Per Seat $100Patrons must purchase all 4 seats at the table.VIP Terrace with cocktail service.Tables will be first come, first served. Very limited tables.*All tickets for VIP terrace tables will need to be picked up upon arrival at the will call tent.VIP

Porch Table (Reserved Table of 4):Per Seat $150Patrons must purchase all 4 seats at the table.VIP porch with cocktail service and a porch only bathroom.Tables will be reserved for you and your guests. *All tickets for VIP porch tables will need to be picked up upon arrival at the will call tent.

Outdoor concert. Rain or shine. 17 and under must have a guardian present. No refunds or exchanges.$5 minor fee for all customers under 21 collected at the door!

**Click here for Clear Bag Policy**