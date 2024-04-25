Eli Young Band - October 5, 2024

2022 Y100 8 Man Jam - Set 1 Set 1 from the 2022 Y100 8 Man Jam presented by Bud Light! George Birge, Kylie Morgan, Walker Hayes, and the Eli Young Band kicked off the show with amazing performances, and a lot of fun! This really got the party started! (Johnnie Walker)

ELI YOUNG BAND

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 05

Doors: 7pm

Floore’s

ELI YOUNG BAND LIVE AT FLOORE’S!

Saturday Oct. 5th, 2024

OUTDOOR SHOW

Doors open at 7:00 PM

Special Guest TBA at 8:30 PM

Eli Young Band at 10:00 PM

General Admission:$29 Advance GA per ticket. // $34 Day of Show GA per ticket.General Admission section will be Standing Room Only.

VIP Stage (Standing Room Only):$55 per ticket. The VIP Stage section is located directly in front of the stage with a very limited number of tickets available. The VIP Stage section will be a standing room only section with a VIP only bar.

VIP Terrace Tables (Table of 4):Per Seat $100Patrons must purchase all 4 seats at the table.VIP Terrace with cocktail service.Tables will be first come, first served. Very limited tables.*All tickets for VIP terrace tables will need to be picked up upon arrival at the will call tent.VIP Porch Table (Reserved Table of 4):Per Seat $150Patrons must purchase all 4 seats at the table.VIP porch with cocktail service and a porch only bathroom.Tables will be reserved for you and your guests. *All tickets for VIP porch tables will need to be picked up upon arrival at the will call tent.Outdoor concert. Rain or shine. 17 and under must have a guardian present.No refunds or exchanges.$5 minor fee for all customers under 21 collected at the door!

