Dylan Scott - April 12, 2024

GET TICKETS

DYLAN SCOTT

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

Doors: 7pm

$23 to $125

Floore’s

DYLAN SCOTT LIVE AT FLOORE’S!Doors open at 7:00 PMSpecial Guest TBA at 8:30 PMDylan Scott at 10:00 PMGeneral Admission:$23 Advance GA per ticket. // $28 Day of Show GA per ticket.General Admission section will be Standing Room Only.

VIP Stage (Standing Room Only):$50 per ticket. The VIP Stage section is located directly in front of the stage with a very limited number of tickets available. The VIP Stage section will be a standing room only section with a VIP only bar.

VIP Terrace Tables (Table of 4):Per Seat $75Patrons must purchase all 4 seats at the table.VIP Terrace with cocktail service.Tables will be first come, first served. Very limited tables.*All tickets for VIP terrace tables will need to be picked up upon arrival at the will call tent.

VIP Porch Table (Reserved Table of 4):Per Seat $125Patrons must purchase all 4 seats at the table.VIP porch with cocktail service and a porch only bathroom.Tables will be reserved for you and your guests. *All tickets for VIP porch tables will need to be picked up upon arrival at the will call tent.

Outdoor concert. Rain or shine.

17 and under must have a guardian present.No refunds or exchanges.

$5 minor fee for all customers under 21 collected at the door!

**Click here for Clear Bag Policy**