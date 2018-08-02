Sign in with your existing account
TX Sales Tax Holiday Weekend
By
Johnnie Walker
Since it’s time for all the kids to be getting back to school, we’re all thinking about stocking up on school supplies. Texas is great at helping us out every year, with the Texas Sales Tax Holiday! This year, Sales Tax Holiday happens August 10-12, 2018!
You can save on most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks (under $100), from all Texas retailers, and even online retailers who operate in Texas.
Here are some details on what items are tax free:
Qualifying Items
List of Clothing, Footwear and Other Items
List of School Supplies
Clothing and Footwear
Backpacks
School Supplies
Special Purchases
School Supplies Purchased Using a Business Account – Exemption Certificate Required
Layaways
Special Orders and Rain Checks
Additional Charges Affect the Sales Price
Delivery, Shipping, Handling and Transportation Charges
Click here for more details from the TX Comptroller Office.
