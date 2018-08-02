TX Sales Tax Holiday Weekend

By Johnnie Walker

Since it’s time for all the kids to be getting back to school, we’re all thinking about stocking up on school supplies. Texas is great at helping us out every year, with the Texas Sales Tax Holiday! This year, Sales Tax Holiday happens August 10-12, 2018!

You can save on most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks (under $100), from all Texas retailers, and even online retailers who operate in Texas.

Here are some details on what items are tax free:

Qualifying Items

List of Clothing, Footwear and Other Items

List of School Supplies

Clothing and Footwear

Backpacks

School Supplies

Special Purchases

School Supplies Purchased Using a Business Account – Exemption Certificate Required

Layaways

Special Orders and Rain Checks

Additional Charges Affect the Sales Price

Delivery, Shipping, Handling and Transportation Charges

Click here for more details from the TX Comptroller Office.