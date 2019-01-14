Play J.R. & Beth’s Name Game and Win Cash!

Newsletter
Tune in to J.R. & Beth on Y100 every weekday morning for the J.R. & Beth Name Game.
Listen for your name to be called at 6:45am and 8:45am.
If you hear your name, call 210-470-5299 within 10 minutes to win AT LEAST $100!
The jackpot starts at $100, and grows by $100 every time we don't get a winner!
|J.R. & Beth's Name Game Winners
|Alma P
|$500
|Rafaela V
|$1,500
|Elizabeth P
|$1,000
|Selena M
|$1,000
|Yesenia C
|$500
|Jenea G
|$500
|Samantha P
|$500
|Belinda R
|$1,500
|Vanessa M
|$1,500
|Alex H
|$500
|Victoria Z
|$2,000
|Tabitha G
|$1,000
|Armando H
|$500
|Melody F
|$500
|Vanessa J
|$1,500
|Wayne B
|$1,000
|Ada G
|$500
|Whitney H
|$2,000
Ashley M
|
$3,000
|Leslie O
|$2,000
|Brittany C
|$500
|Nancy M
|$1,000
Therea H
|
$1,500