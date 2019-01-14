Last Songs Played

Play J.R. & Beth’s Name Game and Win Cash!

Close

Play J.R. & Beth’s Name Game and Win Cash!

Johnnie Walker

Published January 14 2019 12:00 AM

Tune in to J.R. & Beth on Y100 every weekday morning for the J.R. & Beth Name Game.

Listen for your name to be called at 6:45am and 8:45am.

If you hear your name, call 210-470-5299 within 10 minutes to win AT LEAST $100!

The jackpot starts at $100, and grows by $100 every time we don't get a winner!

 

J.R. & Beth's Name Game Winners
Alma P$500 Rafaela V$1,500
Elizabeth P$1,000 Selena M$1,000
Yesenia C$500 Jenea G$500
Samantha P$500 Belinda R$1,500
Vanessa M$1,500 Alex H$500
Victoria Z$2,000 Tabitha G$1,000
Armando H$500 Melody F$500
Vanessa J$1,500 Wayne B$1,000
Ada G$500 Whitney H$2,000

Ashley M

$3,000

 Leslie O$2,000
Brittany C$500 Nancy M$1,000

Therea H

$1,500

Official Rules

View All

Download Our App!

Listen on Alexa!

Y100 Concerts

View All

Y100 Rodeo

View All

8 Man Jam

View All

Mobile Apps

Everything you love about y100fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

AMAZON ALEXA

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!