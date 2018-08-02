Now Playing
Posted: August 02, 2018

Win a Day With Aaron Watson and Custom Boots!

By Johnnie Walker

 

Y100’s helping you reboot and Aaron Watson is your tech support! Get brand new, custom-made boots from Tony Lama!

Get signed up now on the Y100 app, and you could win a trip to El Paso, TX on the Tony Lama/Justin Boots jet, tour the Tony Lama factory, and have lunch… with Aaron Watson! You’ll also get a brand new pair of custom made boots! All thanks to Big Label Records.

More winners will receive new boots from Tony Lama, and an Aaron Watson prize pack.

Spend a day with Aaron Watson, and get a pair of custom made boots…enter now on the Y100 app!

﻿See the Official Rules﻿

 

