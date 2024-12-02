Buy 2 Get 2 for ICE! featuring Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

ICE! featuring Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
By Johnnie Walker

ICE! featuring Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas … two million pounds of colorful ice sculptures & thrilling slides all themed to this beloved holiday classic. Nov 23 - Jan 5 at JW Marriott Hill Country. Y100 wants to help you save some holiday cash with select dates where you can buy two tickets and get two free with special offer code:

ICEBUY2GET2

Buy 2 Get 2 is valid on select dates. Offer is not Valid 11/29, 11/30, 12/7, 12/14, 12/21-23. Valid Online Only. A minimum of 4 tickets must be purchased, and up to 6 tickets can be purchased per order. Taxes and Fees may apply. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. The discount is not valid on previously purchased tickets. Blackout dates may apply.

