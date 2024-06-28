Billy Currington - August 17, 2024

GET TICKETS

BILLY CURRINGTON WITH SPECIAL GUEST MAE ESTES, August 17, 2024 at Whitewater

Doors: 6:30pm

Show: 8:00pm

Billy Currington has spent nearly two decades topping the country charts, parlaying his rich, emotion-laden tenor and unerring song sense into some of the format’s most memorable hits. The Georgia native has tallied 12 No. 1 singles to his name, including 4X Platinum hit “People Are Crazy,” 3X Platinum “Good Directions,” 3X Platinum “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right,” plus Platinum hits “Do I Make You Wanna,” “We Are Tonight,” “Don’t It” and more. Equally skilled at delivering upbeat summertime anthems as well as exploring the complexities of life and love with a poignant ballad, Currington most recently joined Jessie James Decker on the wistful, slow-burning duet “I Still Love You.”