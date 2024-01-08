Bailey Zimmerman - July 5 & 6, 2024

July 5 & 6, 2024
Whitewater Amphitheater
Doors: 6:30pm
Show: 8:00pm
As a spellbinding storyteller, sharp songwriter, powerhouse performer and history-making, platinum-certified phenomenon, Bailey Zimmerman has surged to the forefront of 21st century country music and popular culture, at large.
His story has personified the American dream from the get-go, and he’ll share its exciting next chapter on May 12 with the release of his full-length debut LP, Religiously. The Album. via Warner Music Nashville/Elektra Records.