Bailey Zimmerman - July 5 & 6, 2024

July 5 & 6, 2024

Whitewater Amphitheater

Doors: 6:30pm

Show: 8:00pm

As a spellbinding storyteller, sharp songwriter, powerhouse performer and history-making, platinum-certified phenomenon, Bailey Zimmerman has surged to the forefront of 21st century country music and popular culture, at large.

His story has personified the American dream from the get-go, and he’ll share its exciting next chapter on May 12 with the release of his full-length debut LP, Religiously. The Album. via Warner Music Nashville/Elektra Records.