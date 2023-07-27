Ashley McBryde - October 20, 2023

GET TICKETS

ASHLEY MCBRYDE

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20. at Floore’s

Doors: 7pm

$29 to $87.50

Special Guest TBA at 8:30PM

Ashley McBryde at 10PM

General Admission:$29 Advance price per ticket. // $35 Day Of Show price per ticket. General Admission section will be Standing Room Only.

VIP Stage Seated:$50 per ticket. The VIP Stage section is located directly in front of the stage with a limited number of tickets available. The VIP Stage section will be a SEATED section with a VIP only bar. Seats are guaranteed however they are first come first serve.

VIP Terrace Tables (Table of 4):$87.50 Per SeatPatrons must purchase all 4 seats at the table.VIP Terrace with cocktail service.Tables will be first come, first served. Very limited tables.*All tickets for VIP terrace tables will need to be picked up upon arrival at the will call tent.VIP Porch Table (Reserved Table of 4):$150 Per SeatPatrons must purchase all 4 seats at the table.VIP porch with cocktail service and a porch only bathroom.Tables will be reserved for you and your guests. *All tickets for VIP porch tables will need to be picked up upon arrival at the will call tent.Important Information before arriving:We ask our customers that if they or anyone in their household has a fever or other COVID-19 symptoms, they refrain from attending the event and putting other people at risk.Outdoor concert. Rain or shine.17 and under must have a guardian present.No refunds or exchanges.$5 minor fee for all customers under 21 collected at the door!Clear Bag Policy Enforced.Please see our FAQs section on our website for more infomation.**Click here for Clear Bag Policy**