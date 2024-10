8 MAN JAM is coming back Sunday, November 24th at the Tobin Center!

8 artists, one stage, one night!

Who’s coming? Find out, by joining Y100 for Sunday Funday, this Sunday from 3-5pm at Thirsty Horse Saloon; Northwest Military Highway near Lockhill Selma.

Be the first to find out who is coming to this year’s Y100 8 Man Jam presented by Bud Light, plus your first chance to win floor seats to the show!

Make your guesses on who’s coming in the comments below!