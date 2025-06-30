Zach Top’s Girlfriend Hates When Women Do *THIS* At His Shows, Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO Donate a Home The Dirt

Zach Top’s girlfriend isn’t a fan of the signs with raunchy messages that women hold up at his shows, and said those women “need a lesson on self-respect.”

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO teamed up with Zachary, the social media influencer known for doing good deeds and handing out cash, to surprise a struggling grandfather who is caring for his grandson, while the boy’s mother battles addiction. Jelly Roll, Bunny XO and Zachary gave him a brand new camper and thousands of dollars in gift cards.

Jelly Roll popped up in Parker McCollum’s comment section to congratulate him on his new album:

“Proud of you for this kind of vulnerability, and taking a big swing and following your heart on this album. I pray it’s your biggest release yet brother. Can’t wait,” he wrote.

Neal McCoy called someone’s "Mamaw" to tell them to come back to his show, when he found out that she was trying to leave the concert early.