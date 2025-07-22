Zach Top’s Girlfriend Addresses Death Threats, Morgan Wallen Gets Pissed At Arizona

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Zach Top performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Zach Top’s girlfriend Amelia Taylor, just addressed his fans, saying the death threats toward her are getting out of hand. You may remember that she was outspoken about the women showing up at Zach’s shows and holding inappropriate/sexualized signs, saying the women “needed a lesson in self respect.”

Well, his fans didn’t take to that comment too kindly, with many people responding to her with death threats. Others have been spreading rumors that she says are false, about her dating Zach while he was still married and that she was underage when they started dating.

Not that I believe my personal life needs to be made public, but simply because the de@Th threats, su!cide wishes, and assault threats are getting a little out of control. Being with someone in the public eye doesn’t cancel out the fact that I’m human with real human feelings.

I’m not 19. I’ve never been anyone’s mistress. I didn’t meet my boyfriend when I was in high school. I specifically meant the signs that are *self-degrading* to the beautiful girls holding them up and objectifying another human simply because of his talent. Disliking another human is fine! Differing opinions make the world go round!

@ameliagtaylor I think I learn something new about myself on here every day. I thought I'd address this in a subtle manner since everyone is so curious. However, the de*th threats and su!cide wishes are not okay- Let's remember that everything we read on the internet isn't always true! Humans are human- they make mistakes, they're imperfect. It's simply the beauty of being human! If you're constantly sending hate my way, of course I'm going to block you. No human is numb to the hurt that words can cause- Learn to love. It makes life a lot more enjoyable🤍 I just wanna travel and pet kangaroos💋💋

Morgan Wallen had such a negative experience performing his night one show in Arizona, that he told himself he’d never go back to perform there again. Apparently, fans were rowdy -- throwing things on stage and grabbing at him. HOWEVER, he said after night two, that he changed his mind.

Singer Kaitlin Butts faked a wardrobe malfunction on stage, in order to help set up a proposal between two of her friends on stage! Her guitar player Adam Duran, proposed to Kaitlyn’s long-time friend (former college roommate) and tour manager, Sophia Wells.

